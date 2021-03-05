Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.
Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $363.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.
EGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.
