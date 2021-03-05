Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Eagle Bancorp worth $196,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. G.Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Gabelli raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $50.95 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

