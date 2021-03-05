E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) (TSE:ELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE ELF traded up C$7.99 during trading on Friday, reaching C$822.00. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. E-L Financial Co. Limited has a 52 week low of C$485.00 and a 52 week high of C$826.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 67.17 and a current ratio of 67.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$810.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$727.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03.

Get E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) alerts:

E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.