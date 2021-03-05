Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dycom Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.86.

DY stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.52. 8,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

