Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Financial Survey

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dyadic International and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cortexyme 2 1 4 0 2.29

Dyadic International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.67%. Cortexyme has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.48%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Cortexyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $1.68 million 80.81 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -15.94 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -18.75

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyadic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -539.34% -27.54% -26.33% Cortexyme N/A -37.78% -35.24%

Risk and Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Cortexyme on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. The company also has a collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific Pte. Ltd. to develop various recombinant protein growth factors. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

