DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,787,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,727,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $404.33 million, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

