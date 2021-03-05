Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dufry from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dufry presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 1.79. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

