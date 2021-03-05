Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading Down 5.6%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.27 and last traded at $46.74. Approximately 631,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 895,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of -404.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,583,668 shares of company stock worth $296,218,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,322.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 65,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after buying an additional 847,073 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.