Dubuque Bank & Trust Invests $256,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

