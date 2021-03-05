Dubuque Bank & Trust Has $272,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 762.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 197,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

