Dubuque Bank & Trust Buys New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in KLA by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,946,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in KLA by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLAC stock opened at $287.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.