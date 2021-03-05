Dubuque Bank & Trust Buys New Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 819,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.20 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

