DragonVein Trading Down 5.7% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $433,059.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,211.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.64 or 0.01030767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00377766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031251 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

