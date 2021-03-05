DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 5.8%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.26 and last traded at $61.91. 27,988,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 16,233,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after acquiring an additional 484,468 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

