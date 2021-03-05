Douglas Hurt Acquires 1,500 Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) per share, with a total value of £33,975 ($44,388.56).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,237 ($29.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,393.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,519.91. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The stock has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,478.57 ($32.38).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.