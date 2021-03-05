DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the January 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 21,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

