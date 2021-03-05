DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $144.56 and last traded at $148.25. 4,058,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,893,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

