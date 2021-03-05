Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 149,014 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,014 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA accounts for 1.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 6.97% of Beazer Homes USA worth $33,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 748.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 75,951 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,866 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $61,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,273.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 3,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,694. The stock has a market cap of $523.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

