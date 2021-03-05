Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Reduces Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,724 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of CAI International worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CAI International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CAI International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.79. 1,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $741.44 million, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

