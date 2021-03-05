Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $52.95 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,646 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,717,000 after acquiring an additional 198,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. 568,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,411,246. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

