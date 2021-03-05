Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $136.17 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,668 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for approximately 5.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $136,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Unum Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 44,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,155. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

