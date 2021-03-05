Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.37

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.37 and traded as high as C$47.89. Domtar shares last traded at C$45.96, with a volume of 33,562 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.69.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

