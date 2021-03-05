Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Domtar by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. Analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

