Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Raised to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of DISCA opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $62.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

