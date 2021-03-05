Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $36.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of DISCA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.60. 9,256,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,974,570. Discovery has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $3,697,579.20. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,511,845.10. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

