Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 174,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.