Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The strong momentum is attributed to better-than-expected bottom-line results for three consecutive quarters. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year driven by margin improvement and lower expenses, despite decline in sales. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory owing to pandemic-led decline in demand aided gross margin. Decline in payroll expense due to reduced store operating hours resulted in a $123 million decline in operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter, thus, aiding the bottom line and operating margin. However, soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic. Also, stiff competition remains a concern.”

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE:DDS opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.