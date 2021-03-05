Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.45. 375,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,030. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $3,252,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $1,247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 525.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 22,415.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.