Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for approximately $57.41 or 0.00122199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $776,747.62 and approximately $515,940.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00469570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00072203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00082646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.66 or 0.00471807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00051249 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

