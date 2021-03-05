Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Down 12.8%

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) were down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 7,046,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,573,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $68.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of Digital Ally stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,717. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

