Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Down 12.8%

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) were down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 7,046,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,573,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $68.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.67.
In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of Digital Ally stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,717. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.
See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.