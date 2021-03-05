Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 1,833,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 674% from the average daily volume of 237,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digi International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Digi International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

