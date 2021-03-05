Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

