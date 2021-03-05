Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRNA opened at $27.06 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

