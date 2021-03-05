DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,053 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

