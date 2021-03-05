Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.78.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $81.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $82.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,295,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 125,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.