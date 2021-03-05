Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLGNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

