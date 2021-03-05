DIA Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. DIA has a market capitalization of $70.56 million and $66.96 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIA has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DIA token can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00005117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00460126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00068359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00083112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00463303 BTC.

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

