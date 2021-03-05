DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $198,395.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total transaction of $177,695.00.

DexCom stock opened at $356.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.72 and a 200-day moving average of $377.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in DexCom by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 180.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its position in DexCom by 287.8% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 36,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in DexCom by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.