Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €20.06 ($23.60).

FRA:DTE opened at €14.99 ($17.63) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

