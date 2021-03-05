Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHA. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

LHA stock opened at €12.41 ($14.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

