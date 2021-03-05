Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.77. 86,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,587. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

