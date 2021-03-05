Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

