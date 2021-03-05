Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 440

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 323 ($4.22).

ASCL opened at GBX 372.80 ($4.87) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 335.24. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -20.59.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

