Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,906,187 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,493 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 47,396 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

