Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $43.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -955.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. Colfax has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $49.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Colfax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 4.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 54.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.