Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.61

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.61 ($10.13) and traded as high as €10.56 ($12.43). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) shares last traded at €10.47 ($12.31), with a volume of 8,722,382 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.62.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) Company Profile (FRA:DBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.