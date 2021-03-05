Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $43.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $53,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 965,952 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

