Desjardins Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $34.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

