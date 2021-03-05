DerivaDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $184.78 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $184.78 million and $445,298.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00014466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00463996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00069347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00077189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00082725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.73 or 0.00465241 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.