Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

Shares of DNN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,353,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.32 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

